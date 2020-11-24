Guardiola wants Man City to explore possibility of stunning transfer raid on PL rivals

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly asked the club to investigate the possibility of sealing the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The England international was superb for Spurs against City in their Premier League victory over the weekend, and it seems his name has come up as a target for Guardiola in recent times, according to the Independent.

Guardiola would certainly do well to bring Kane to City, with the club in need of a long-term replacement for legendary goal-scorer Sergio Aguero some time soon.

Kane’s record shows he’s one of the finest forwards in world football, and his intelligent style of play could make him a perfect fit in this City side.

Jose Mourinho is building a promising side at Tottenham, however, so the north Londoners will no doubt do everything they can to prevent one of their best players leaving for a title rival.

Still, Kane has never won any silverware in his career so far and may well fancy his chances of doing so at City more than at current club Spurs.

If the 27-year-old finishes this season empty-handed again, it would not be surprising if his head were turned by this reported interest from City.

