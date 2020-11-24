These Chelsea fans go wild after Frank Lampard includes youngster in starting XI vs Rennes

Chelsea have confirmed their starting XI to face Rennes in the Champions League this evening – and some fans are delighted to see Callum Hudson-Odoi in the lineup.

The Blues head into tonight’s fixture against the Ligue 1 outfit knowing that a win would take them through to the knockout stages of the Champions League. However, Frank Lampard knows from experience that won’t suffice.

Chelsea progressed from their group only as runners-up to Ajax last term, meaning a clash with eventual winners Bayern Munich was handed to them in the next round. Over two legs, they were utterly decimated.

Lampard knows that a win is needed tonight if they are to pip Sevilla to the post at the top of the group, but as is necessary in the midst of such a hectic schedule, has made changes from the win over Newcastle.

One of those is resting the in-form Hakim Ziyech and replacing him in the starting lineup with academy product Callum Hudson-Odoi. Some fans on Twitter are absolutely delighted to see the youngster included.

Here’s some of the reactions to Chelsea’s starting eleven.

HUDSON-ODOI IS STARTING A MATCH FOR CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB pic.twitter.com/2hrFjLKoVq — Ziad (@ZiadCFC) November 24, 2020

CHOOOOOO BALL — lewis (@ftbllew) November 24, 2020

HUDSON ODOIIIIIIIIIII — r.?? (@Reeceinho) November 24, 2020