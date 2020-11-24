Menu

These Chelsea fans go wild after Frank Lampard includes youngster in starting XI vs Rennes

Chelsea have confirmed their starting XI to face Rennes in the Champions League this evening – and some fans are delighted to see Callum Hudson-Odoi in the lineup.

The Blues head into tonight’s fixture against the Ligue 1 outfit knowing that a win would take them through to the knockout stages of the Champions League. However, Frank Lampard knows from experience that won’t suffice.

Chelsea progressed from their group only as runners-up to Ajax last term, meaning a clash with eventual winners Bayern Munich was handed to them in the next round. Over two legs, they were utterly decimated.

Lampard knows that a win is needed tonight if they are to pip Sevilla to the post at the top of the group, but as is necessary in the midst of such a hectic schedule, has made changes from the win over Newcastle.

One of those is resting the in-form Hakim Ziyech and replacing him in the starting lineup with academy product Callum Hudson-Odoi. Some fans on Twitter are absolutely delighted to see the youngster included.

Here’s some of the reactions to Chelsea’s starting eleven.

  Desmond James says:
    November 24, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Perfect opportunity for odson tonight

