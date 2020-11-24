Inter Milan working on shock deal which could see Everton miss out on Real Madrid star

Inter Milan are reportedly working on a deal to bring Real Madrid’s Isco to the San Siro in a transfer which could see Christian Eriksen go the other way.

Eriksen, 28, joined Inter Milan in January are departing Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in a deal which cost Antonio Conte’s side £24.3m, as per Transfermarkt.

However, despite Eriksen’s move to the Serie A giants, the Danish star’s transfer has been one which has failed to work out after the midfielder continually finds himself left out of Conte’s starting-11.

Eriksen has only managed to be directly involved in seven goals from 33 appearances in all competitions since his shock switch to Inter Milan nearly 12-months ago.

In light of Eriksen’s shambolic form, the midfielder could be set for another switch after his long-term future was cast into doubt.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Eriksen is set to be factored into a deal to bring Real Madrid’s Isco to Inter Milan which would see the Danish midfielder move the other way.

It is understood that the upfront finances of the proposed deal could be a sticking point for Inter Milan as Real Madrid remain adamant they want between £54m and £63m for their Spanish star.

Zinedine Zidane’s valuation of Isco is reportedly some way off how much Inter Milan view the attacking midfielder to be worth, which would suggest a successful transfer is still some way off.

However, as per a recent report from the Mirror, Isco’s preferred choice of destinations is to team back up with former manager and Madrid team-mate Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodriguez at Everton.