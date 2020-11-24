Arsenal cleared to seal transfer of experienced playmaker for just £17.8million

Arsenal have reportedly been cleared to seal the transfer of Real Madrid playmaker Isco for a bargain fee.

According to Don Balon, Real president Florentino Perez is prepared to sell Isco for just £17.8million as Arsenal and Everton both show an interest in signing him, with Madrid eager to offload him and replace him as soon as possible.

The Spain international has had a great career at the Bernabeu, winning a whole host of major honours and often looking like one of the finest attacking midfielders in Europe.

That said, Isco has also been inconsistent and had his ups and downs at the club, and is now out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane.

This could lead to Isco leaving in the near future, and these links with Arsenal also come as the player’s agent has been quoted as saying his client would like to move to a different league…

???? El agente de Isco, a @ellarguero ??"Quedarse en el Madrid no supondría un problema" ? "Ahora mismo no tenemos ofertas, Isco quiere probar en otra liga"https://t.co/TZyBNrkWSA pic.twitter.com/D2tdYpqZxh — El Larguero (@ellarguero) November 23, 2020

As per his quotes to El Larguero in the tweet above, Isco does not currently have any offers, but it seems clear he’s looking for a new challenge.

That could be good news for Arsenal if he’s tempted to try his luck in England, with Mikel Arteta surely in dire need of a replacement for the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil.

Isco could provide similar spark in Arsenal’s midfield if he can get back to his best at the Emirates Stadium.