Talks imminent: Manchester United could hand new contract to surprise name

Manchester United could reportedly be ready to hold talks over a new contract for veteran midfielder Juan Mata in a somewhat surprise move.

The Spaniard has been a key performer for Man Utd down the years, though he’s also struggled to hold down a regular first-team place on occasion.

Still, it seems United are happy with him and want to extend his deal, with imminent contract talks supposedly lined up, according to Todo Fichajes.

This seems lightly surprising given Mata’s age, with the 32-year-old’s current deal also not exactly set to expire that soon, with Transfermarkt claiming it runs until 2021, with the option of a further year.

Another year on top of that perhaps seems excessive for an ageing squad player, but Mata clearly has his qualities after playing more often in recent times.

One imagines the former Chelsea man is also a good character to have in the dressing room and the training ground after such a long and successful career at the highest level.