Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes ignorant swipe at government ahead of return of fans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has put a downer on the government’s announcement that fans can return to stadiums next month, as reported by the Telegraph.

Fans have been missing from Premier League grounds since the pandemic began back in March, with club supporters itching to get back into their seats to cheer on their teams.

As the Telegraph report, a government announcement earlier this week ruled that fans would finally be allowed back through the turnstiles, with the number of them being determined by the tier the region finds itself in.

Liverpool manager Klopp clearly isn’t impressed with the government’s decision, with the German failing to see the logic behind the details. He’s quoted by the Telegraph saying:

“The problem I have at the moment is that I struggle to put faith in any kind of announcement. And I don’t understand why we would now have 2,000 people in a stadium of 60,000 people, and 2,000 people in a stadium of 9,000 people. But I’m not surprised that it is not finally thought through, to be honest.”

What he fails to acknowledge is that, regardless of stadium capacity, train stations and other travel methods alike are crammed on matchday across the board.

It’s not just about when bums are on seats in the stadium – of course it’s easy to enforce social distancing in that environment, but outside of the ground, with fans potentially mixing in stations and more, it doesn’t make sense to have a higher allowance at this point in time.