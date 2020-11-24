Menu

Liverpool given huge boost as star cleared to return vs Atalanta

Liverpool have reportedly been given a huge boost as star player Mohamed Salah has been cleared to return to action for the club as they take on Atalanta in the Champions League this week.

The Egypt international was unavailable for the win over Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend due to recently contracting coronavirus, but it seems he’s now made a full recovery and can come out of self isolation.

Salah has been in superb form for Liverpool again this season, so this news – tweeted below by Kevin Palmer – will surely go down very well with Reds fans ahead of this big game…

Liverpool still looked good without Salah against Leicester, but there’s no doubt Jurgen Klopp would rather have his talented front-man available as often as possible.

It’s been a hugely frustrating season for LFC so far due to injuries and other players also picking up COVID-19, but there’s perhaps now a sign of things settling down on that front.

