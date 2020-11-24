Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains what’s impressed him most about “exceptional” young talent

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise onto young midfielder Curtis Jones after his impressive recent rise in the first-team.

The 19-year-old has already made four Premier League appearances this season, having made six in all of last term, and he looks to be improving all the time as he establishes himself at this level.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold also recently coming through Liverpool’s academy and becoming a hugely important part of the club’s senior side, it looks like Jones has similar potential.

Klopp is certainly hugely impressed with Jones’ development, especially his personal development, as quoted in the tweet below by Goal’s Neil Jones…

Klopp on @curtisjr_10 "Very, very positive. Not too surprised. He's an exceptional talent. The best thing is that his personal development is even more impressive than his sports development. He made the next step. Pleased for him and good for us as well."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 24, 2020

Klopp says he’s not surprised by how well Jones has done and that it’s clearly a boost for his team this season.

Liverpool have had so many injuries to contend with, fans will certainly be relieved that Jones has been able to come in without it majorly affecting the way the side have performed.