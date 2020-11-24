Menu

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains what’s impressed him most about “exceptional” young talent

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise onto young midfielder Curtis Jones after his impressive recent rise in the first-team.

The 19-year-old has already made four Premier League appearances this season, having made six in all of last term, and he looks to be improving all the time as he establishes himself at this level.

MORE: Liverpool given huge boost as star cleared to return vs Atalanta

With Trent Alexander-Arnold also recently coming through Liverpool’s academy and becoming a hugely important part of the club’s senior side, it looks like Jones has similar potential.

Klopp is certainly hugely impressed with Jones’ development, especially his personal development, as quoted in the tweet below by Goal’s Neil Jones…

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool given huge boost as star cleared to return vs Atalanta
Martin Keown hails Arsenal star who is just the kind of character they need
Arsenal cleared to seal transfer of experienced playmaker for just £17.8million

Klopp says he’s not surprised by how well Jones has done and that it’s clearly a boost for his team this season.

Liverpool have had so many injuries to contend with, fans will certainly be relieved that Jones has been able to come in without it majorly affecting the way the side have performed.

More Stories Curtis Jones Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.