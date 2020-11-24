Liverpool reportedly face interest from Real Madrid in Mohamed Salah as the Spanish giants consider a potential €100million transfer as a Plan B option to Kylian Mbappe.

This is according to Don Balon, who suggest Liverpool could also be ready to consider offers for Salah, with €100m perhaps enough to persuade the Reds to sell him to Real.

The Egypt international has been a world class performer for Liverpool since he joined from Roma in 2017, scoring 104 goals in 165 appearances for the club in all competitions to help them win the Premier League and the Champions League in the last couple of years.

It’s clear Salah could be a fine signing for Madrid, who are yet to really replace the goals and influence up front of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been missed since his 2018 transfer to Juventus.

If Los Blancos cannot land Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe, Salah would undoubtedly be a very fine alternative.

It’s surprising Don Balon suggest LFC would consider letting such an important player go, however, as it’s hard to imagine they could easily replace him for any reasonable price.