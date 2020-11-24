Man City join race to sign talented Inter Milan striker

Pep Guardiola has reportedly joined Real Madrid and Barcelona in the hunt to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez.

Martínez, 23, joined Inter Milan in 2018 from Argentinian side Racing Club in a transfer which cost the Nerazzurri £22.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival at the San Siro two-years ago, Martínez has grown to become one of Europe’s most clinical marksman.

After featuring in 95 matches in all competitions, Inter Milan’s South American has racked up an impressive 46 direct goal contributions.

However, bad news could be on the horizon for Inter Milan fans after speculation continues to grow surrounding where Martínez’s long-term future may lie.

According to a recent report from FC Inter News (via Sports Witness), Martínez has emerged as a transfer target for La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, it has been claimed that Premier League giants Manchester City have also entered to race to land Martínez with Guardiola viewing the 23-year-old as the perfect replacement for veteran Sergio Aguero.

FC Inter News’ report also claims that in an attempt to warn of potential suitors, Milan are preparing to open contract talks with their star striker who remains happy with life, both on and off the pitch in Italy.