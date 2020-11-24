Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lays out challenge to divisive Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged Anthony Martial to kick on after a slow start to the season.

The France international has so often been capable of moments of brilliance during his Man Utd career, but he’s also well known as a frustrating player due to his inconsistency.

It seems Solskjaer may find this as frustrating as anyone, as he sent a clear message to Martial over his form.

“Anthony showed he made big strides last season, now it’s time again to make even bigger strides and to develop more,” the Norwegian tactician said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“He scored 23 goals last season, which was a big return. He took big strides towards becoming the striker he can be.

“Every season is a challenge and you cannot rest on your laurels at Man United. There are demands on every position.

“We want Anthony to kick on. For France against Portugal he showed his qualities as a centre-forward getting into positions but Rui Patricio made a few good saves and that might have affected Anthony’s confidence.

“His conversion rate has always been good, but at the moment keepers have made good saves against him.

“Anthony is no different from other players, he’s not had a pre-season as normal and is getting ready for peak form.

“He had a three-game suspension, so he’s lost too much football. But he scored against Basaksehir last time, good header, and I hope he’ll get to his best again.”

Martial’s struggles for United have long made him a divisive performer, and earlier this week we spoke to former Red Devils star Luke Chadwick about his role in Solskjaer’s side.

Fans are in disbelief about Mason Greenwood on FIFA 21! Click here to read more.

Chadwick suggested that teams have worked out how to play against Martial, who has his limitations when playing as a number 9, whilst also perhaps lacking the work rate of Marcus Rashford that is needed when playing out wide.

“Martial has struggled this season in terms of scoring goals,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “Last season he had probably the best spell he’s ever had at the club when we came back from lockdown. He was electric playing as a number 9 with Rashford and Greenwood either side of him.

“It seems clubs are playing slightly differently against him now and dropping off because he’s not as effective with his back to goal, holding the ball up, when he hasn’t got that space behind it’s hard for him to have a massive effect on the game.

“I think Rashford’s quite happy playing on the left, but I think Martial sees himself as a number 9, as a goal-scorer. Rashford’s work rate is ahead of Martial’s in terms of doing what’s required in a wide-left position.”