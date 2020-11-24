Manchester United ace branded “headless” in damning assessment from former PL star

Manchester United winger Daniel James has been heavily criticised by former Premier League striker Darren Bent, who has played down talk that he could get a transfer to Everton as he’d barely play there either.

Despite making a strong start when he joined Man Utd last season, James has fallen out of favour in recent times after a total lack of impact, with the Wales international not really making enough progress to fine-tune certain elements of his game.

It seems increasingly clear the Wales international perhaps made the step up from Championship football to playing for one of Europe’s biggest clubs too soon, and Bent gave a damning assessment of the player in an interview with Football Insider.

The former England international dismissed talk of James getting much more playing time if he left United for Everton, saying: “The only thing about Dan James at times, for me, he’s a little bit headless.

“He’s shown great potential, when he first went to United he played really well, scored a few goals but at times he for me he’s fouled or he shoots sometimes when he should pass it, he’ll pass when he should shoot.

“He’s got great pace and I think he’d be a great addition in anyone’s squad but when we talk about someone coming in and making a real difference and adding a lot of quality to whatever they’ve already got, I’m not quite sure.

“I wouldn’t have him over Rodriguez, no, I wouldn’t have him over Richarlison, so again if he’s going to go and play back up if he’s going to go from Manchester United’s bench to Everton’s bench, then fair enough.

“As far as thinking he’s got more quality than Rodriguez and Richarlison, absolutely not.”

This is a harsh reality check for James, who may need to accept a big step down if he is going to get back to playing regular first-team football again any time soon.