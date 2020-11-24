Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes impressed with Manchester United summer signing’s performance

Manchester United legends Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes were impressed with what they saw from summer signing Donny van de Beek tonight.

van de Beek signed from Ajax over the summer transfer window, bolstering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selection options in the middle of the park. However, the United boss has neglected to select him thus far,

The Netherlands international has found opportunities hard to come by for his new club, but was given the chance to impress against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League tonight – and didn’t disappoint.

As United brushed aside the Turkish side in the 4-1 victory, van de Beek was a shining light in the middle of the park for the Red Devils, with both Rio and Scholes being impressed with what they saw.

After the game, the two club legends gave their analysis live on BT Sport, and by the sound of things, they believe that Man United have made a worthy addition to their squad in van de Beek.