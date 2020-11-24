Manchester United transfer target speaks out on interest from “great clubs”

Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga has spoken about his future amid plenty of transfer speculation over his future.

The 18-year-old looks a huge talent and a player with a big future in the game, and one imagines he will surely be on his way to an elite European club before too long.

It was recently claimed that Manchester United could be among the strong contenders for Camavinga’s signature, according to the print edition of AS, as translated by Sport Witness.

That report also mentioned Real Madrid as potential suitors, but that Man Utd were also laying the foundations for a move for the teenager, who could be an ideal replacement for Paul Pogba.

When asked about his future, Camavinga admitted to being flattered by links with big clubs, though he insisted he was in no particular hurry to make a decision over his future, adding that he’d be happy to continue at his current club Rennes for a bit longer.

“The great clubs make me dream, but I cannot name one in particular for my future,” Camavinga told reporters, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“We’ll see [about a new deal at Rennes]. We haven’t set a date to discuss my future, I’m in no rush about it.

“There will be negotiations to keep me here. It would be a pleasure for me to continue at Rennes. I still have two years left on my contract and we have enough time to talk about it.”