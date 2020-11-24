Video: Lionel Messi looks miserable in Barcelona training as Man City transfer links intensify

Barcelona star Lionel Messi looked absolutely miserable in the club’s latest training session as transfer rumours linking him with Manchester City hot up.

The Argentine came close to leaving Barca over the summer, and his body language in this clip below suggests he’s still not at all happy with life at the Nou Camp…

At one point, a coach can even be seen consoling Messi, and this is sure to only see even more talk of a potential move to Man City in the near future.

Pep Guardiola recently signed a new contract at the Etihad Stadium and it’s been widely reported that this will help the club land Messi, either in January or next summer.