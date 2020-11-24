Video: Chelsea star once again details close relationship with reported Blues transfer target

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has once again detailed his close relationship with reported transfer target Declan Rice.

Mount has been a revelation at Chelsea under Frank Lampard. The midfielder, who had to earn his stripes out on loan at Vitesse and Derby before returning to the Blues, now has to be considered absolutely indispensable to his manager.

His talent is now being recognised by England boss Gareth Southgate, too. Mount was the only player to start all three England internationals over the break, suggesting he’s going to have a big role to play for the Three Lions at next summer’s European Championships.

One man who he will likely be playing alongside at the postponed Euros is Declan Rice, formerly of Chelsea’s academy and now West Ham. According to Eurosport, the West London giants are keen on re-signing the 21-year-old.

If Rice is to join Chelsea at any point in the near future, he’ll already have a close friend in the dressing room in Mount. There ‘bromance’ has been touched on previously, with Mount going into further detail during an interview with BT Sport – as well as outlining the Blues’ ambitions going forward.

Do you want to see Rice at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea fans?