Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Man United first-team player is self-isolating due to COVID-19 concerns

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that midfielder Jesse Lingard is self-isolating ahead of the Reds’ Champions League match against Istanbul Basaksehir due to COVID-19 concerns.

Lingard, 27, joined United’s youth academy in 2000 and after a series of successful loans at the likes of Leicester City, Birmingham City and Derby County, the Englishman forced his way into the Reds’ first team plans.

After rejoining United’s first-team in 2015, Lingard’s best moment came during the final of the 2016 FA Cup final when he smashed home his side’s winner in injury time to beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

In recent times, the English midfielder has come under intense criticism from fans and pundits alike with summer suggestions the 27-year-old could be set for a shock transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lingard > Tottenham possible only if Dele Alli will leave. Let’s see on next days. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

However, a proposed transfer out of Old Trafford failed to materialise with the Englishman seemingly still a part of Solskjaer’s plans.

As the United staff and players prepare themselves to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in their fourth Champions League group stage match of the new 2020-21 campaign, Solskjaer has confirmed he will be without Lingard.

Speaking exclusively to ManUtd.com, Solskjaer was asked about how his squad is looking ahead of tonight’s important clash, he said: “We hope that the lads will recover quickly. Luke [Shaw] is out, Phil Jones is obviously out still.

“Jesse [Lingard] is still self-isolating because he’s been in contact with a COVID positive [person].

“He’ll be back soon. Apart from that we have one or two little niggles that we’ll have to make a decision on towards the end. I hope Paul [Pogba] is going to be available.”