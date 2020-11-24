Menu

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Man United first-team player is self-isolating due to COVID-19 concerns

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that midfielder Jesse Lingard is self-isolating ahead of the Reds’ Champions League match against Istanbul Basaksehir due to COVID-19 concerns.

READ MORE: Boost for Man Utd as Red Devils transfer target sets huge condition for Real Madrid move

Lingard, 27, joined United’s youth academy in 2000 and after a series of successful loans at the likes of Leicester City, Birmingham City and Derby County, the Englishman forced his way into the Reds’ first team plans.

After rejoining United’s first-team in 2015, Lingard’s best moment came during the final of the 2016 FA Cup final when he smashed home his side’s winner in injury time to beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

In recent times, the English midfielder has come under intense criticism from fans and pundits alike with summer suggestions the 27-year-old could be set for a shock transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, a proposed transfer out of Old Trafford failed to materialise with the Englishman seemingly still a part of Solskjaer’s plans.

As the United staff and players prepare themselves to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in their fourth Champions League group stage match of the new 2020-21 campaign, Solskjaer has confirmed he will be without Lingard.

More Stories / Latest News
Boost for Man Utd as Red Devils transfer target sets huge condition for Real Madrid move
(Video) Eric Bailly launches into crazy slide tackle on team-mate during Man United training
Video: Mason Greenwood beats Man United teammate Williams in TikTok challenge that saw talent back his ‘skills’

Speaking exclusively to ManUtd.com, Solskjaer was asked about how his squad is looking ahead of tonight’s important clash, he said: We hope that the lads will recover quickly. Luke [Shaw] is out, Phil Jones is obviously out still.

“Jesse [Lingard] is still self-isolating because he’s been in contact with a COVID positive [person].

“He’ll be back soon. Apart from that we have one or two little niggles that we’ll have to make a decision on towards the end. I hope Paul [Pogba] is going to be available.”

More Stories Jesse Lingard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.