Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly very seduced by the prospect of a transfer to Liverpool as he analyses his options.

According to Don Balon, the France international’s future at Barca is in some doubt as he ponders whether or not to sign a new contract or try a new challenge.

The report claims Liverpool are one of the teams making him an offer, and that he’d be very tempted to accept a move to Anfield.

This comes less than two months after he made a late decision to snub a transfer to Manchester United on deadline day, according to the print edition of France Football, as translated by Sport Witness.

Liverpool could perhaps do with making some changes up front, with Dembele likely to be an ideal long-term replacement for the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who are not getting any younger.

Roberto Firmino’s dip in form this season is also a concern, and it would make sense if Liverpool were keen to take a gamble on a talent like Dembele.

The 23-year-old has struggled to hit his best form at Barcelona, but he’s young enough to turn his career around as long as he gets the right move and perhaps plays in a system more suited to his abilities.

Man Utd may well be disappointed if they now see Dembele end up at Liverpool after reportedly turning them down in the summer, with the Red Devils still in need of a player of that type as well.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have struggled for goals in recent times and a rejuvenated Dembele could surely be an upgrade on unconvincing performers such as Anthony Martial in United’s front three.