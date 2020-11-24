(Photo) Jose Mourinho takes to Instagram to confirm £500 promise to Sergio Reguilon

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has taken to his official Instagram to post a photo confirming he has kept a promise he made to new-signing Sergio Reguilon but did admit it cost him £500.
The Portuguese gaffer has posted the photo of him standing next to Reguilon in front of a table appearing to feature a giant joint of Iberico ham, which is a traditional meat of both Portugal and Spain.
There is very little context offered but it would be safe to assume Mourinho promised Reguilon he would buy him a joint of the popular European meat.
Mourinho’s photo contains the caption: “A promise is a promise. It costed me £500 but I keep my promises @sergioregui.”
View this post on Instagram