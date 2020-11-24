Menu

(Photo) Man United midfield duo snapped joking around in training

Manchester United FC
Manchester United midfield duo Bruno Fernandes and Fred appear to be enjoying each other’s company both on and off the field after the pair were snapped joking around in training together.

Fernandes and Fred are quickly emerging as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s most reliable and trusted midfielders after the pair continue to be the Norwegian’s go-to men.

Hilariously though, the midfield partners look to be in great spirits ahead of the Reds’ important Champions League clash against Istanbul Basaksehir later tonight after the pair were snapped messing around in training.

Fred’s caption reads: I’m stylish, bro! @brunofernandes.10″

 

