Agent of Manchester United star offers him to Barcelona presidential candidate

The agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly been in touch with Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta about a potential transfer deal.

Pogba has struggled at Man Utd and his future now looks in some doubt, with Don Balon reporting on Mino Raiola trying to engineer a possible move to the Nou Camp after contacting Laporta.

Sport have reported on Laporta running for a second spell in charge of Barcelona, and he could do well to land a talent like Pogba soon after his arrival.

The France international can be a world class player on his day, even if he’s not been at his best for some time now at United.

Many would argue, however, that the Red Devils have simply failed to get the best out of Pogba, as they have with a number of other big-name players in recent times.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Angel Di Maria and Memphis Depay have all looked like elite talents apart from their disappointing spells at United, and the same could be true of Pogba.

The 27-year-old could be more suited to the style of play in La Liga and it will be interesting to see if this potential move can work out.