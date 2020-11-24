Premier League team of the week: Harry Kane joined by Liverpool duo and Man United star in BBC XI

The latest Premier League team of the week is here, and as ever, it features Garth Crooks’ extremely liberal definition of the wing-back position.

The pundit’s latest surprise inclusion in this role is Brighton forward Danny Welbeck, who pops up at left wing-back in his line up, whilst Brighton’s actual left wing-back Solly March is on the right-hand side.

Work that one out if you can, but here’s the latest team of the week in full, via BBC Sport…

Aside from the usual wing-back confusion, the line up is undoubtedly a solid one, with Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Georginio Wijnaldum certainly earning their places.

Fans are in disbelief about Mason Greenwood on FIFA 21! Click here to read more.

Harry Kane also gets in up front after another strong performance over the weekend, and the return to form of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is also rewarded.

West Ham’s Declan Rice continues to look superb and gets in to Crooks’ midfield, and if he carries on performing at such a high level he surely won’t be at West Ham for a great deal longer…