Real Madrid call upon budding mechanical engineer to resolve striker crisis ahead of Inter Milan

Castilla striker Hugo Duro has travelled with the Real Madrid squad to Milan – but he has work to do off the field, as well as on it, as per this report by AS.

Real Madrid have had a stop-start campaign thus far, with Zinedine Zidane’s men in dire need of consistency if they are going to be successful in achieving their ambitions for this season.

The next test of their credentials comes at the San Siro against Inter Milan tomorrow night, a game which they cannot afford to lose if they hope to progress from their Champions League group.

Unfortunately for Zidane, as AS report, neither Karim Benzema or Luka Jovic are available for the fixture. Not to worry, though, for 21-year-old Hugo Duro has travelled with the squad.

Duro, on-loan from Getafe, has been impressing for Real Madrid’s Castilla side. However, AS report that as well as being a refined finisher in front of goal, he is also studying Mechanical Engineering at Carlos III University.

As a result, AS report that Duro will have homework to do while in Milan with the squad, ahead of a Champions League game with Inter Milan. How funny!