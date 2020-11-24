Son Heung-min’s contract talks with Spurs could be good news for Harry Kane due to stunning contract clause

Imagine being so self-assured in your profession that you can walk into your employer’s office and demand to always be the highest paid member of staff and being successful! – Well, that is what Harry Kane has reportedly done after it has been revealed the Englishman has a contract clause which means no other player at Tottenham Hotspur can ever earn more than him.

Kane, 27, joined Tottenham Hotspurs’ youth academy in 2004 and after enjoying a series of successful loans spells with the likes of Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City, the Englishman has gone on to emerge as one of the Premier League’s all-time best goal scorers.

Tottenham Hotspur’s main hit-man has featured in a total of 302 matches in all competitions and has scored a whopping 201 goals.

Kane is a genuine contender to break Alan Shearer’s famous Premier League goal record which has stood at a monumental 260 goals for nearly 15-years. The 27-year-old will need to rack up another 110 Premier League goals in order to match Shearer’s remarkable record and 111 to better it, the stunning feat is going to be tough, but it is do-able.

In line with Kane’s stunning goal scoring records both domestically and internationally, his club have reportedly agreed to make him the highest earning player among their ranks after a contractual clause was entered which will ensure the striker is always among some of the sport’s top earners.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Kane’s strike partner Son Heung-min is set to open contract talks with chairman Daniel Levy, but Kane’s clause could mean Son’s new deal also bumps his own wage up.

A source close to Tottenham Hotspur reportedly revealed to Football Insider the news about Kane’s elite clause when speaking about Son’s impending contract talks, they said: “I’d be surprised if it was £200,000-a-week, I would, because of the wage structure there, I’ve been told [there’s a clause] it doesn’t go above Harry Kane.



“It’s all about him signing his contract, I think he’s in such a good place, why would you not sign a five-year contract, playing in this Spurs side?

“He’s got a great role, he’s scoring goals, creating goals and they’re up there at the top of the league so I think why would you not go enjoy the next couple of years and see where that goes.

“Yes, he’s of great interest to a lot of people but he’s fantastic.”