“10 years you are dodging me” – Super agent backs Ibrahimovic led campaign against EA Sports

Super agent Mino Raiola has taken to Twitter to show his support for Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s campaign against the use of his image in FIFA games.

The chances are that everyone who has any sort of keen interest in the game of football has played a FIFA game. They’re a great way to fulfil your football fix while there’s none on the tele or have a virtual kickabout with your friends.

However, FIFA as we know it could soon change, with The Athletic reporting that as many as thousands of professional footballers could join the Ibrahimovic led campaign to discover why FIFA have been using their image and name for years without permission.

It must be an uncertain time for the game developers at EA, who have only recently released the 2021 edition of the game – but the movement is only gathering momentum. Ibrahimovic’s agent, Mino Raiola, has now thrown his support behind his client on Twitter.

@EASPORTS it is 10 years you are dodging me on the rights of players questions. Maybe now you will reply, or only in Court? @Ibra_official @GarethBale11 @footballforum01 @EASPORTSFIFA — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) November 24, 2020

From what Ibrahimovic has claimed (as stated in The Athletic’s report) and Raiola has said in this tweet, it appears as though EA have been brushing this issue under the rug for some time now.

They clearly feel as though they have adequate permission, else they wouldn’t release the game year after year, but you get the feeling that we will soon be finding out if they actually do.

The truth always comes out…