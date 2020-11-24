Tensions continue to rise at Lazio with star-playmaker set to be offloaded at cut-price as Everton enter the hunt

Lazio attacking midfielder Luis Alberto is reportedly set for a sensational transfer away from Lazio after reports of inside tension emerged. It is understood that alongside Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan are Everton who also have interest in the Spanish star.

Alberto, 28, joined Lazio from Liverpool in 2016 in a transfer which cost the club just £3.6m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Italy four-years ago, Alberto has featured in a total of 143 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in an impressive 71 goals.

However, shock reports have recently emerged which suggest the talented 28-year-old could be set for a move away from the Stadio Olimpico.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Alberto and club president Claudio Lotito have fallen out, presumably as tensions remain high over the midfielder’s outburst over the club’s decision to buy a private plane.

The report also claims that current frictions have caused behind-the-scenes friction between team co-ordinator Angelo Peruzzi and the president himself.

Shockingly, GDS report that Lazio are prepared to offload their star-man despite Alberto being acknowledged as one of their most important players. It is believed that Juventus, Inter Milan and Everton are all keen on the Spaniard.

However, Lotito may be forced to accept a cut price offer if potential buyers know that the club have made an active decision to sell their most important asset.