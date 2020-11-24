Menu

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be joined by thousands of footballers in taking up arms against FIFPro and EA Sports

As many as ‘thousands’ of footballers are set to follow in Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s footsteps in contesting the use of their name and image in FIFA games, according to The Athletic

As mentioned in the report, Ibrahimovic took to Twitter on Monday to complain to FIFPro and EA Sports over the use of his name and likeness in FIFA video games over the years, with the Swede insisting that he has not given consent for the use of either.

The Athletic report that Tottenham winger Gareth Bale joined the march on Twitter, pledging his support, but the Welshman will not be alone in taking up arms with Ibrahimovic and complaining to the two organisations.

The report mentions that many ‘top players’ are likely to join the investigation, as it has been branded, with The Athletic believing that it could be as many as thousands – which would be a huge problem for FIFPro and EA.

It would be unwise to comment without having full clarity or understanding when it comes to the legalities in play here, but if it were to disrupt FIFA games as we know it, it would be a dear shame.

Players ought to acknowledge that their individual profiles are only enhanced by their inclusion in games such as FIFA. It’s certainly not something that they ought to be kicking up a fuss over.

