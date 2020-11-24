Menu

(Video) Aaron Wan-Bissaka thinks he is becoming a better attacking full-back

Manchester United FC
Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has admitted that he thinks he is becoming a better attacking full-back with every passing game and training session.

Speaking ahead of his side’s important Champions League clash against Istanbul Basaksehir later tonight, Wan-Bissaka has weighed-in on the argument surrounding whether or not he is as good going forward as he is in defence.

United’s young full-back is arguably one of the league’s best defensive full-backs, but with constant comparisons to the likes of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea’s Reece James, Wan-Bissaka’s offensive contributions are relentlessly spoken about.

“I feel I have improved,” the 22-year-old said.

“Every game, every [training] session and you can see how that pays off.”

