Menu

Video: Alex Telles beats man with clever feint before pinpoint long-range pass for Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United FC
Posted by

In the 22nd minute of Manchester United’s Champions League tie against Istanbul Basaksehir, summer signing Alex Telles showed his brilliant quality to spark an attacking opportunity for the Red Devils.

The left-back used what can it only be described as a clever feint or dummy to let the ball roll out towards the line, leaving him free to beat Edin Visca – the man who scored last time the sides met.

Telles then galloped down the flank when he paused and picked out Marcus Rashford with a pinpoint long-range pass that he made from just behind the halfway line.

Unfortunately, the amazing pass led to nothing as Rashford was wrestled off the ball by an Istanbul defender.

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Marcus Rashford magic feet almost results in stunning Manchester United solo goal
Video: Bruno Fernandes gleefully puts Man United 2-0 up after some horrific Basaksehir goalkeeping
Video: Munir nets 94th minute winner for Sevilla to complicate matters for Chelsea in group E

Telles is a fine player, it’s nice to see that the Brazilian has now moved to one of Europe’s biggest leagues as it will be interesting to see how he fares at the top level.

More Stories Alex Telles Edin Visca Istanbul Basaksehir Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.