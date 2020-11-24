Video: Alex Telles beats man with clever feint before pinpoint long-range pass for Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir

In the 22nd minute of Manchester United’s Champions League tie against Istanbul Basaksehir, summer signing Alex Telles showed his brilliant quality to spark an attacking opportunity for the Red Devils.

The left-back used what can it only be described as a clever feint or dummy to let the ball roll out towards the line, leaving him free to beat Edin Visca – the man who scored last time the sides met.

Telles then galloped down the flank when he paused and picked out Marcus Rashford with a pinpoint long-range pass that he made from just behind the halfway line.

Unfortunately, the amazing pass led to nothing as Rashford was wrestled off the ball by an Istanbul defender.

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Marcus Rashford magic feet almost results in stunning Manchester United solo goal Video: Bruno Fernandes gleefully puts Man United 2-0 up after some horrific Basaksehir goalkeeping Video: Munir nets 94th minute winner for Sevilla to complicate matters for Chelsea in group E

Telles is a fine player, it’s nice to see that the Brazilian has now moved to one of Europe’s biggest leagues as it will be interesting to see how he fares at the top level.