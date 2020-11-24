Video: Alvaro Morata ensures Juventus keep the pressure on Barcelona with a late fluke against Ferencvaros

It was starting to look like the perfect night for Barcelona as they ran out easy winners against Dynamo Kyiv, while Juve’s failure to win at home to Ferencvaros would essentially ensure Barca won the group.

Juve kept coming and their was a feeling that they might sneak a late goal, but it’s heart-breaking for the Hungarians as this Alvaro Morata header somehow finds it’s way into the net:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Pictures from beIN Sport

If any player deserves a bit of luck then it is Morata after he’s had so many goals disallowed for offside this season, but the keeper will be having nightmares about this one as Ferencvaros came so close to a famous result.