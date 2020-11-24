Menu

Video: Bruno Fernandes gleefully puts Man United 2-0 up after some horrific Basaksehir goalkeeping

This goals owes a lot to some catastrophic goalkeeping from the Turkish side, but there’s plenty to like about the build-up from a Man United point of view.

Edinson Cavani shows some nice link up play as he drops deep and Alex Telles whips in a nice cross, but the keeper has to be dealing with it all day long.

Bruno Fernandes is waiting to mop up any errors, and he gleefully taps home the gift to score his second goal of the evening:

