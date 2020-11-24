Video: Bruno Fernandes produces rocket of a half-volley to fire Man United into lead vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United have been handed the lead just six minutes into tonight’s Champions League tie against Istanbul Basaksehir thanks to an absolute beauty of a strike from Bruno Fernandes.

Alex Telles fired a corner in from the left side which looked destined to be met by fellow summer signing Edinson Cavani, before it was cleared away at the near post.

The ball rolled out of the box and Istanbul were punished for not respecting Fernandes’ long-range ability as the playmaker hammered the ball into the top corner with a lovely half-volley.

Bruno Fernandes is ON FIRE ? First-time. On the bounce… The keeper never stood a chance! Sensational technique ? pic.twitter.com/hr8L4rF9Gt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be absolutely delighted, this marks the perfect start for the Red Devils against a side that they slipped up against last time out.