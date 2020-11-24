Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi scores with composed finish for Chelsea after Mason Mount wins ball vs Rennes with relentless pressure

In the 21st minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against Rennes, Callum Hudson-Odoi fired Chelsea into the lead after some brilliant work by Mason Mount.

Mount wrestled the ball off Jeremy Doku in the Blues’ defensive third before driving forward, the ace – who comes under far too much unwarranted criticism – then drove the ball forward.

Mount looked up and played the ball over the top and into Hudson-Odoi’s path, the winger showed brilliant composure as he bared down on goal before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

What a pass that is! ? Mason Mount wins the ball and instantly slots Callum Hudson through on goal to bag Chelsea's opener! The winger cooly picks his spot to finish the move ? pic.twitter.com/vOL4Oyfena — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and Polsat Sport.

Chelsea would’ve had the lead in the opening minutes if it wasn’t for an uncharacteristic miss from Timo Werner from just a couple of yards out.