Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shows his quality from distance with his left foot with a fine equaliser for Juve vs Ferencvaros

Champions League
Posted by

While there might not be any “easy” games in the group stages of the Champions League, Juventus playing at home to Hungarian side Ferencvaros looked like a home banker.

The Hungarians struck first to offer hopes that an upset could be on the cards, so it was left to Cristiano Ronaldo to drag Juve back into the game.

Ronaldo’s left foot isn’t exactly a weakness but he’s not widely regarded as a two-footed player, but he strikes this so sweetly and it leaves the keeper with no chance:

Pictures from RMC Sport and beIN Sport

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.