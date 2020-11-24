Video: Dan James seals 4-1 win for Man United after perfect Mason Greenwood assist in fluid counter-attack involving Matic, Cavani and Van de Beek

In the 91st minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against Istanbul, Dan James sealed a 4-1 win for Manchester United by capping off a wonderful team move.

United knocked the ball around the back before substitute Nemanja Matic drilled it into Edinson Cavani with a brilliant first-time pass.

Cavani showed his experience with a simple layoff to Donny Van de Beek who sparked a counter-attack with a first-time pass out wide to substitute Mason Greenwood.

The wonderkid skipped down the right-wing before slotting the ball into the perfect area for James, leaving the Welshman to register his first club goal of the season as he tucked the ball away.

Daniel James making it 4-1 to #mufc with a wonderful assist from Mason Greenwood and sealing United’s victory. ? pic.twitter.com/2ztlS5uJjw — CD – Goals (@CD_Goals) November 24, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport.

United have always looked blistering on the counter-attack since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge, but the quality shown by Cavani, van de Beek and Matic really helped them carve Istanbul open here.