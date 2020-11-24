Menu

(Video) Eric Bailly launches into crazy slide tackle on team-mate during Man United training

Manchester United FC
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly was spotted during a recent team training session lunging into a crazy slide tackle on a fellow team-mate.

United are currently preparing to take-on Istanbul Basaksehir in their fourth Champions League group stage match and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not be best pleased to see one of his centre-backs training so recklessly.

Bailly was spotted engaging in a recent Rondo training session which saw the Ivorian tasked with trying to win the ball back, in his enthusiastic attempts he went sliding into a team-mate and was lucky not to have injured him.

Competitive natures are of course welcome during training, but this looks to be a little too much from United’s flamboyant defender.

Pictures courtesy of Beanyman Sports

