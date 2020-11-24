Video: Antoine Griezmann gets much-needed goal for Barcelona, Ronald Koeman reacts in bizarre fashion

Antoine Griezmann answered his critics with a goal for Barcelona against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League this evening.

Griezmann has been struggling under Ronald Koeman this term. Despite the Dutchman fielding him regularly, he has appeared unaware as to how he can get the best out of the World Cup winner.

As a result, Griezmann has underperformed, looking like a square peg in a round hole for much of the campaign to date. Not tonight, though, as Barcelona breezed past Dynamo Kyiv in a 4-0 triumph.

The fourth was scored by Griezmann himself, with the forward controlling the ball well before drilling it home past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. A great, and emphatic, finish.

GRIEZMANN A DAY AFTER HIS INTERVIEW LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/9400l5vULj — mx (@MessiMX10i) November 24, 2020

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Ronald Koeman’s reaction to the goal is quite hilarious. Is it natural, after seeing one of your players score, to just spit on the floor in that manner?

Especially in the midst of a pandemic, is that not a little inappropriate anyway?

Koeman’s start to life at Barcelona has been a mixed bag, with his misuse of Griezmann certainly a black mark, but tonight’s win will have done him no harm. He needs to keep his saliva to himself, though.