Video: ‘Had to better’ – These Man United fans think David de Gea should’ve stopped powerful Istanbul free-kick goal from Deniz Turuc

Some Manchester United fans are of the opinion that David de Gea should’ve done much better to stop the powerful free-kick from Deniz Turuc that pulled a goal back for Istanbul Basaksehir this evening.

Turuc’s looping effort offered the Turkish outfit some slight hope in the 74th minute of the tie, the thunderous strike soared over the wall before De Gea tried to keep it out.

Goal-line technology rightfully deemed that the effort was well over the line, ruling out De Gea’s seemingly decent save effort which has now come under question from some fans.

This Deniz Turuc Goal Lmao. pic.twitter.com/BtjbmKSvlM — Alex. ? PS5 Owner. (@Dubs408) November 24, 2020

Pictures from CBS Sports and RMC Sport.

Here’s how some of the United faithful reacted to the moment:

De Gea had to do better — Ofentse (@Wayniac_Leola) November 24, 2020

De Gea should have done better there. We’ve been too sloppy when we’ve had opportunities to attack — PJ (@Red_Devil87) November 24, 2020

De Gea has to do better there #mufc — Waqy (@waqyyy) November 24, 2020

De Gea has to do better there. ? — Red Devil Chronicle ? (@wefollowunited) November 24, 2020

Good free kick from them but poor to concede from that, De Gea should be doing better tbh #MUFC — Sam (@sammufc09) November 24, 2020

De Gea should do way better there — Mohamed (@Mo_19i) November 24, 2020

De Gea YOU GOT TO BE DOING BETTER THAN THAT!! — Michael Ruthless Reed (@RealMichaelReed) November 24, 2020

More Stories / Latest News “Could whip a concrete block” – These Man United fans are delighted with a key aspect of summer signing’s game against Basaksehir tonight Video: Man United target Jadon Sancho shows he has free-kicks in his locker with Champions League peach Cesc Fabregas singles out Chelsea star for praise during Blues’ Champions League triumph over Rennes

De Gea, who has just started to look quite good again after years of struggle, is perhaps the victim of some unwarranted criticism on this occasion.

He was beaten on his near side, but Turuc’s effort from 30 yards was as powerful as they come, it didn’t seem like he realistically could’ve done much else to stop it from crossing the line.