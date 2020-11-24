Menu

Video: ‘Had to better’ – These Man United fans think David de Gea should’ve stopped powerful Istanbul free-kick goal from Deniz Turuc

Manchester United FC
Some Manchester United fans are of the opinion that David de Gea should’ve done much better to stop the powerful free-kick from Deniz Turuc that pulled a goal back for Istanbul Basaksehir this evening.

Turuc’s looping effort offered the Turkish outfit some slight hope in the 74th minute of the tie, the thunderous strike soared over the wall before De Gea tried to keep it out.

Goal-line technology rightfully deemed that the effort was well over the line, ruling out De Gea’s seemingly decent save effort which has now come under question from some fans.

Pictures from CBS Sports and RMC Sport.

Here’s how some of the United faithful reacted to the moment:

De Gea, who has just started to look quite good again after years of struggle, is perhaps the victim of some unwarranted criticism on this occasion.

He was beaten on his near side, but Turuc’s effort from 30 yards was as powerful as they come, it didn’t seem like he realistically could’ve done much else to stop it from crossing the line.

