Video: Lovely finish for Sergino Dest’s first Barcelona goal as he takes the ball from Braithwaite’s toes to finish

It’s clear that Sergino Dest is still a little bit raw so he’ll need some time to develop, but he’s finally bringing pace and an attacking threat to Barcelona’s right flank from the full back position.

He’s just scored his first goal for Barca tonight against Dynamo Kyiv with a tidy finish, although it’s interesting to note he takes the ball away from Martin Braithwaite to stick it in the net:

Pictures from RMC Sport and TUDN

To be fair it doesn’t look like the Danish striker is fully in control of the ball and Dest was in the better position to score, while the fact that it’s now 1-0 shows he made the right choice.