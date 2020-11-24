Menu

Video: Man United target Jadon Sancho shows he has free-kicks in his locker with Champions League peach

Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho scored a brilliant free-kick for Borussia Dortmund against Club Brugge this evening.

Sancho, one of the most talented players that England have produced in recent years, has emerged as a star since departing Manchester City and signing for Dortmund.

As a result, as reported by Dean Jones for Eurosport, Manchester United spent the whole summer pursuing the 20-year-old – to no avail.

As mentioned in that report, Dortmund will be unwilling to sell in January, but could listen to offers at the end of the season. United will be well-positioned after their pursuit this summer.

Sancho is still putting on a show at Dortmund, too, justifying the interest from United. Have a look at this brilliant free-kick he scored during Dortmund’s Champions League contest with Club Brugge tonight.

He will have a tough time getting Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford off of free-kick duty, if he were to move to Old Trafford, but if he’s able to dispatch them like that on a regular basis, he’d be in with a shout.

