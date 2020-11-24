Video: Man United target Jadon Sancho shows he has free-kicks in his locker with Champions League peach

Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho scored a brilliant free-kick for Borussia Dortmund against Club Brugge this evening.
Sancho, one of the most talented players that England have produced in recent years, has emerged as a star since departing Manchester City and signing for Dortmund.
As a result, as reported by Dean Jones for Eurosport, Manchester United spent the whole summer pursuing the 20-year-old – to no avail.
MORE: Video: Marcus Rashford scores ice-cold spot-kick after Celtic ace concedes penalty for Istanbul vs Man United
As mentioned in that report, Dortmund will be unwilling to sell in January, but could listen to offers at the end of the season. United will be well-positioned after their pursuit this summer.
Sancho is still putting on a show at Dortmund, too, justifying the interest from United. Have a look at this brilliant free-kick he scored during Dortmund’s Champions League contest with Club Brugge tonight.
Stop that, Jadon!
Sancho puts a free-kick in the definition of top bins. You don’t save those! ? pic.twitter.com/oE8jCed884
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2020
He will have a tough time getting Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford off of free-kick duty, if he were to move to Old Trafford, but if he’s able to dispatch them like that on a regular basis, he’d be in with a shout.