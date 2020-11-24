Video: Marcus Rashford scores ice-cold spot-kick after Celtic ace concedes penalty for Istanbul vs Man United

In the 32nd minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against Istanbul, Manchester United were awarded a penalty after Victor Lindelof’s pass from the back sparked danger.

The ball over the top saw Marcus Rashford burst past Celtic ace Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo – the shunned replacement of Arsenal ace Kieran Tierney.

Bolingoli-Mbombo knocked Rashford over with excessive force, leaving the referee to point to the spot.

Specialist Bruno Fernandes, whose already scored twice tonight with a thunderous strike and a tap-in, showed his class as he refused the chance to secure a hat-trick and left the ball to Rashford.

The England international deployed a stutter-step technique before tucking the ball into the bottom corner with a lovely spot-kick that sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

1?? Rashford wins the penalty

2?? Rashford gives the ball to Bruno

3?? Bruno puts the ball on the spot

4?? Bruno asks Rashford if he wants it

5?? Rashford scores Unselfish stuff from a man on a hat-trick. Spreading the goals around ? pic.twitter.com/cygIaLMAN7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men look completely different to the side that slipped up and were defeated 2-1 by Istanbul at the start of the month.