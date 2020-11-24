Menu

Video: Marcus Rashford scores ice-cold spot-kick after Celtic ace concedes penalty for Istanbul vs Man United

In the 32nd minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against Istanbul, Manchester United were awarded a penalty after Victor Lindelof’s pass from the back sparked danger.

The ball over the top saw Marcus Rashford burst past Celtic ace Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo – the shunned replacement of Arsenal ace Kieran Tierney.

Bolingoli-Mbombo knocked Rashford over with excessive force, leaving the referee to point to the spot.

Specialist Bruno Fernandes, whose already scored twice tonight with a thunderous strike and a tap-in, showed his class as he refused the chance to secure a hat-trick and left the ball to Rashford.

The England international deployed a stutter-step technique before tucking the ball into the bottom corner with a lovely spot-kick that sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men look completely different to the side that slipped up and were defeated 2-1 by Istanbul at the start of the month.

