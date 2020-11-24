Video: Mason Greenwood beats Man United teammate Williams in TikTok challenge that saw talent back his ‘skills’

Mason Greenwood was all smiles as he beat fellow Manchester United academy graduate Brandon Williams in a TikTok challenge that was shared by the club’s account on that platform last night.

The viral challenge sees friends questioned on who is better at certain things, with participants holding a hand up and taking a finger (and thumb) down for each category they believe they are best at, with a winner crowned when someone’s dropped all their fingers.

The duo were asked who had the ‘best haircut’, ‘best skills’, ‘best dress sense’, ‘best gamer’, ‘best dancer’, ‘best taste in music’ and finally who was the ‘best TikToker’.

Both Williams and Greenwood backed themselves in the haircut and dress sense categories – perhaps in a smart move to avoid teasing from the rest of their teammates.

Greenwood was the sole winner when it came to skills – with the humble Williams nodding in agreement – as well when it came to being the best dancer and most importantly best TikToker.

Greenwood was subjected to harsh treatment by the media during the first week of the international break, with the attacker’s attitude in training unfairly questioned, a training incident with the outspoken and passionate Bruno Fernandes was exaggerated whilst Rio Ferdinand launch a much-needed defence of the 19-year-old by blasting a seemingly unfounded claim that he’d turn out like Ravel Morrison.

Greenwood hasn’t featured in United’s last two games and hopefully the ace will be handed a chance in the Champions League tie against Istanbul Basaksehir tonight.

With the Red Devils falling to a shock 2-1 defeat when the sides met at the start of the month, changes may well be needed for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to make a statement.