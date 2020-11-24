Menu

Video: Edouard Mendy replacement’s furious reaction to conceding 91st minute goal against Chelsea

Alfred Gomis, Edouard Mendy’s successor at Rennes, was absolutely furious to see Olivier Giroud’s header fly past him in the 91st minute tonight.

Gomis, who spent last season with Rennes’ Ligue 1 counterparts Dijon, signed for his current employers at the tail end of September after Edouard Mendy departed for Chelsea.

Mendy has provided a safe pair of hands between the sticks at Stamford Bridge, with Kepa Arrizabalaga proving to be far too error prone for Frank Lampard to trust as his number one.

MORE: Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi scores with composed finish for Chelsea after Mason Mount wins ball vs Rennes with relentless pressure

The goalkeeper has enjoyed a flurry of clean sheets in recent weeks, but was unable to get one tonight, with Rennes scoring a late header to seemingly secure themselves a point.

However, Olivier Giroud had other ideas, heading past Mendy’s replacement, Gomis, in the 91st minute. It’s safe to say that the goalkeeper was not happy seeing the ball ripple the back of his net.

Have a look at his furious reaction to the late goal, around the six second mark of the clip below.

Pictures courtesy of beINSports

