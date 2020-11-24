Video: Munir nets 94th minute winner for Sevilla to complicate matters for Chelsea in group E

Former Barcelona striker Munir scored a crucial 94th minute winner for Sevilla in group E – which could prove to be bad news for Chelsea.

Chelsea defeated Rennes away from home this evening thanks to a 91st minute header from substitute Olivier Giroud. The goal sealed their progression through to the last 16 of the competition.

With Sevilla drawing against Russian outfit Krasnodar, it looked as though Chelsea were set to take a giant leap towards finishing top of the group and subsequently being handed a favourable draw in the next round.

However, Munir, formerly of Barcelona, was not prepared to stand around and watch it happen. He one-upped Giroud, waiting until the 94th minute of the game before netting and winning it for Sevilla.

Chelsea now need to get a result away in Seville if they want to win the group, unless Rennes are able to do them a favour when they meet the Spanish giants themselves.

Lampard’s celebrations may well have been dulled a little by news of Munir’s goal.





Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Pictures courtesy of beINSports