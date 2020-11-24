Menu

Video: Munir nets 94th minute winner for Sevilla to complicate matters for Chelsea in group E

Sevilla FC
Posted by

Former Barcelona striker Munir scored a crucial 94th minute winner for Sevilla in group E – which could prove to be bad news for Chelsea.

Chelsea defeated Rennes away from home this evening thanks to a 91st minute header from substitute Olivier Giroud. The goal sealed their progression through to the last 16 of the competition.

With Sevilla drawing against Russian outfit Krasnodar, it looked as though Chelsea were set to take a giant leap towards finishing top of the group and subsequently being handed a favourable draw in the next round.

MORE: Video: Superb Olivier Giroud 91st minute header sends Chelsea to Champions League last-16

However, Munir, formerly of Barcelona, was not prepared to stand around and watch it happen. He one-upped Giroud, waiting until the 94th minute of the game before netting and winning it for Sevilla.

Chelsea now need to get a result away in Seville if they want to win the group, unless Rennes are able to do them a favour when they meet the Spanish giants themselves.

Lampard’s celebrations may well have been dulled a little by news of Munir’s goal.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Bruno Fernandes produces rocket of a half-volley to fire Man United into lead vs Istanbul Basaksehir
Video: Rennes corner floats over Thiago Silva as Serhou Guirassy scores against Chelsea
“Makes me laugh” – Antonio Conte dismisses idea of Real Madrid crisis ahead of Inter Milan clash



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Pictures courtesy of beINSports

More Stories Frank Lampard Munir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.