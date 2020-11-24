Menu

Video: Marcus Rashford magic feet almost results in stunning Manchester United solo goal

Marcus Rashford appears to be in the mood for Manchester United tonight, with the Red Devils taking on Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with a performance from his side tonight, with United having lost 2-1 in Istanbul, with some genuinely terrible defending on display.

They’re off to the perfect start tonight, with Bruno Fernandes firing them into an early lead, but Rashford had an opportunity to open the scoring just a few minutes prior.

Rashford, channelling his inner Diego Maradona, ran through the heart of the Istanbul Basaksehir midfield and defence before hitting the goalkeeper with a tame effort.

When running at pace, with dribbling like that in his locker, Rashford is incredibly difficult to stop when he’s as confident and positive as he is right now.

The England international has self-belief running through his veins, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s able to convert an incredible solo effort of this nature.

