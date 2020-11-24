Menu

Video: Rennes corner floats over Thiago Silva as Serhou Guirassy scores against Chelsea

Chelsea FC
In the 84th minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against Chelsea, Rennes won themselves some slight hope of upsetting the Blues when they equalised from a corner.

Benjamin Bourigeaud delivered a dangerous out-swinging corner from the left-flank, the ball was just out of Thiago Silva’s reach despite the Brazilian’s best efforts.

That left Serhou Guirassy free to head the ball into the back of the net with a bullet effort into the top corner.

It would’ve been a devastating pill for the Blues to swallow if this stopped them from securing their spot in the knockout stages, but Olivier Giroud popped up with a winner.

