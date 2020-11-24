Video: Rennes corner floats over Thiago Silva as Serhou Guirassy scores against Chelsea

In the 84th minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against Chelsea, Rennes won themselves some slight hope of upsetting the Blues when they equalised from a corner.

Benjamin Bourigeaud delivered a dangerous out-swinging corner from the left-flank, the ball was just out of Thiago Silva’s reach despite the Brazilian’s best efforts.

That left Serhou Guirassy free to head the ball into the back of the net with a bullet effort into the top corner.

Guirassy levels it against Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/dwJnTxtvz3 — DeShaun (@DeshaunTalks) November 24, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News “Makes me laugh” – Antonio Conte dismisses idea of Real Madrid crisis ahead of Inter Milan clash Video: Superb Olivier Giroud 91st minute header sends Chelsea to Champions League last-16 The amount of free kicks that Lionel Messi has scored in his last 48 attempts for Barcelona

It would’ve been a devastating pill for the Blues to swallow if this stopped them from securing their spot in the knockout stages, but Olivier Giroud popped up with a winner.