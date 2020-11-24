Video: Superb Olivier Giroud 91st minute header sends Chelsea to Champions League last-16

Olivier Giroud has just scored a crucial goal for Chelsea in their efforts to progress in the Champions League.

Giroud, who has been a bit-part player for the Blues this term, came off the bench for Chelsea this evening while his side were leading 1-0.

Rennes, of his native France, scored while he was on the field, drawing the scores level and leaving it looking as though Chelsea would not progress out of the group stages tonight.

However, the Frenchman, who has made a habit of scoring important goals for Chelsea, had other ideas. Have a look at the brilliant header that has sent Frank Lampard’s men to the knockout stages in the 91st minute.

Beast mode ? Olivier Giroud only had his eyes on the ball there, and powered his header home! ? Chelsea are into the Champions League knockouts! pic.twitter.com/v8ksViwe6m — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2020

Whether Giroud will be sticking around at Chelsea beyond the January transfer window, with his game-time severely limited ahead of next summer’s Euros, remains to be seen.

One thing is for sure, though. Lampard would not be happy to see the striker walk out the door in the winter. Goals like this would prove incredibly difficult for Chelsea to replace.