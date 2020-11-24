Video: Timo Werner misses sitter for Chelsea in Rennes after gorgeous Callum Hudson-Odoi cross

Summer signing Timo Werner missed an absolute sitter during the first five minutes of Chelsea’s clash with Rennes this evening.

The Blues will progress to the Champions League knockout stages with a win in France tonight, and Werner was presented with a brilliant opportunity to put them on their way.

Callum Hudson-Odoi played a gorgeous ball across the penalty area into the path of Werner, who arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer.

However, even if you would have bet your house on Werner converting, he blasted it over the bar.

Watch the horror miss below.

What a miss by Timo Werner

Tonight is Hudson-Odoi’s chance to impress Frank Lampard, so he’ll no doubt be bemoaning that Werner was unable to convert his gorgeous cross.

Werner, who squandered a couple of opportunities at Newcastle at the weekend, too, will be hoping that the next chance that comes his way will ripple the net.