Menu

Video: Timo Werner misses sitter for Chelsea in Rennes after gorgeous Callum Hudson-Odoi cross

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Summer signing Timo Werner missed an absolute sitter during the first five minutes of Chelsea’s clash with Rennes this evening.

The Blues will progress to the Champions League knockout stages with a win in France tonight, and Werner was presented with a brilliant opportunity to put them on their way.

Callum Hudson-Odoi played a gorgeous ball across the penalty area into the path of Werner, who arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer.

MORE: Video: Chelsea star once again details close relationship with reported Blues transfer target

However, even if you would have bet your house on Werner converting, he blasted it over the bar.

Watch the horror miss below.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Pictures courtesy of beINSports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea star once again details close relationship with reported Blues transfer target
These Chelsea fans go wild after Frank Lampard includes youngster in starting XI vs Rennes
Barcelona and AC Milan set to go head-to-head in transfer battle to sign Hoffenheim defender

Tonight is Hudson-Odoi’s chance to impress Frank Lampard, so he’ll no doubt be bemoaning that Werner was unable to convert his gorgeous cross.

Werner, who squandered a couple of opportunities at Newcastle at the weekend, too, will be hoping that the next chance that comes his way will ripple the net.

More Stories Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.