Chelsea matchwinner presented with new January option as Serie A leaders join the hunt

Chelsea FC
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been linked with a January move to Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Giroud has found opportunities hard to come by at Chelsea this term, despite scoring several important goals towards the tail end of last season – just as he did last night.

With the European Championships pencilled in for next summer, Giroud needs game-time. According to Tuttosport (via Milan Live), Milan are keen to offer him an escape route.

The report claims that Milan are in the market for a backup striker for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Giroud fits the mould that they’re looking for in the transfer market, while they presumably wouldn’t have to break the bank to sign him.

Giroud ought to think carefully before taking his next step in January, if he is to make one. It makes little sense to sign for another club where he will yet again be second fiddle.

He’s still at the top of his game and a player with his pedigree has earned the right to be a first-choice centre-forward at a top club.

He ought to remain patient and wait for the right option, because the chances are there’ll be a fair few presented to him when January comes around.

