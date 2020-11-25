Menu

“Aren’t good enough” – These Liverpool fans react to the performances of certain fringe players after lacklustre defeat to Atalanta

We always expect that fringe players will be desperate to make a good impression when they get a chance, so surely any game where there’s a few changes will result in players playing with energy and ambition.

The reality is that heavily rotated sides tend to play with lethargy and the team will often lose. It could simply be that the step up from reserve football and training is just too much to handle in one game, but we saw another example with Liverpool tonight.

Jurgen Klopp made plenty of changes against Atalanta with the likes of Tsimikas, Origi, both Williams and Jones getting a start, but it speaks volumes when you see that a quadruple change was made on the hour mark.

It was one of the flattest Liverpool performances in memory under Jurgen Klopp, and a few fans are starting to wonder if some of the fringe players are really good enough to play for the club:

It’s a tough one for Klopp to balance properly because his first XI is up there with the best in the world, so it means there will be a natural drop off in quality when you look at the rest of the squad.

Great players won’t want to sit on the bench so finding the right back-ups is tough, while the younger players like Neco and Rhys Williams are still adapting to senior football so it’s too early to write them off.

It was clearly a disappointing night from a Liverpool point of view, while it’s hard to see many of the players keeping their places for the game against Brighton.

