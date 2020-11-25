“Aren’t good enough” – These Liverpool fans react to the performances of certain fringe players after lacklustre defeat to Atalanta

We always expect that fringe players will be desperate to make a good impression when they get a chance, so surely any game where there’s a few changes will result in players playing with energy and ambition.

The reality is that heavily rotated sides tend to play with lethargy and the team will often lose. It could simply be that the step up from reserve football and training is just too much to handle in one game, but we saw another example with Liverpool tonight.

Jurgen Klopp made plenty of changes against Atalanta with the likes of Tsimikas, Origi, both Williams and Jones getting a start, but it speaks volumes when you see that a quadruple change was made on the hour mark.

It was one of the flattest Liverpool performances in memory under Jurgen Klopp, and a few fans are starting to wonder if some of the fringe players are really good enough to play for the club:

@LFC Neco Williams, Origi aren’t good enough (not insulting them or abusing them) simple as that. And this midfield doesn’t work, way too simple, way too lethargic & way, WAY too slow. Team didn’t work today, don’t play it again. 0 shots on target at home is a disgrace. ? — Finchy (@LordDedoid) November 25, 2020

We had to make so many changes and we are still top of the group. Let’s forget that game completely (don’t start Origi ever again though) and beat Brighton and next week another CL win and we seal the deal — Julian ? (@01mJulian) November 25, 2020

Never start that neco again… mane hv terrible game might as well sit him out.. now look at the table mr kloop… such bad decision resting player my assss… — HALBERTH ZENO (@berthzzenth) November 25, 2020

Just one of those nights, can’t argue with Klopp trying to preserve some of the lads with all the injuries and games we have coming. But definitely a disappointment to watch that performance. Origi set the tone for the night unfortunately. Better football towards the end. — William ??? (@starvinforweeks) November 25, 2020

Origi and Neco Williams shouldn’t play for us again. They’re shocking — Jordan ? (@Jordan_LFC19) November 25, 2020

It’s a tough one for Klopp to balance properly because his first XI is up there with the best in the world, so it means there will be a natural drop off in quality when you look at the rest of the squad.

Great players won’t want to sit on the bench so finding the right back-ups is tough, while the younger players like Neco and Rhys Williams are still adapting to senior football so it’s too early to write them off.

It was clearly a disappointing night from a Liverpool point of view, while it’s hard to see many of the players keeping their places for the game against Brighton.